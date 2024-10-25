All Trail Blazers Expert Predictions for Friday's Portland-Pelicans Clash
The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to tank on Friday night — and, well, maybe every night this year, if it means they'll be able to have the best odds to select Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The New Orleans Pelicans, meanwhile, are ailing. Someone's got to win.
One-time All-Star combo guard Dejounte Murray, New Orleans' starriest new summer addition, sadly broke his left hand during his debut for New Orleans. Perthe NBA's latest injury report, shooting guard Trey Murphy III strained his right hamstring and will sit out. All three of the Pelicans' two-way contracts — Brandon Boston Jr., Jamal Cain, and Trey Jemison — will not be with the team.
All three of the Trail Blazers' two-way players — Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya, and Taze Moore — will all miss the matchup. Starting shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe continues to recuperate from his left shoulder labral tear, while small forward Matisse Thybulle (right knee inflammation) and backup center Robert Williams III (left hamstring strain).
New Orleans All-Star combo forward Zion Williamson, meanwhile, is set to make his season debut against Portland.
Can Portland Beat the Spread?
The Pelicans opened the day as -6 point favorites, and are now listed as -6.5, per sportsbook aggregator The Action Network. With most of the Pelicans' top players healthy, it seems likely New Orleans will trounce one of the worst teams in the Western Conference by far more than 6.5 points.
How Will Deandre Ayton Fare Against An Undersized Pelicans Front Line?
New Orleans failed to properly address the free agency departure of 2023-24 starting center Jonas Valanciunas. The 6-foot-11 big man signed a three-year, $30 million agreement with the lowly Washington Wizards, this summer, but he seems likely to be a top trade candidate for a contender at this year's deadline.
Daniel Theis started at center for New Orleans in the absence of Williams, but head coach Willie Green supposedly intends to start 6-foot-8 All-Defensive forward Herbert Jones at the five spot. Starting Portland center Deandre Ayton, who is three inches taller and 40 pounds heavier, should be able to make mincemeat of Jones on offense. But he may struggle to contain the more athletic Jones defensively.
Can Toumani Camara Continue to Impress?
Camara surprisingly drew the starting small forward nod from head coach Chauncey Billups during the Blazers' ill-fated season opener, shifting Deni Avdija to the shooting guard spot. Billups kept Scoot Henderson, a defensive sieve, on the bench. Camara submitted a solid two-way performance, scoring 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the floor (2-of-4 from deep) and 3-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe, while grabbing six boards, passing for four dimes and swiping a pair of steals in 30 minutes. Selected with the No. 52 pick out of Dayton in 2023, Camara has quickly leapt to the front of the class in terms of Portland's various young switchy wings.
