Three Blazers Who Must Step Up After Deni Avdija Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers are going back to the drawing board after Deni Avdija suffered a back injury in the team's latest win against the Phoenix Suns.

Avdija has been dealing with back pain for the last month or so and it has caused him to miss a decent amount of games for the team. However, his latest injury could suggest that he will be out for a while longer. Here's a look at the three players that need to step up for the Blazers in his absence.

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson hugs player development coach Leron Black. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Henderson came into the game for Avdija when he was initially injured against the Suns. This could be a golden opportunity for him to take the reins as the team's point guard. Avdija has been playing on ball for most of the season, so Henderson is a natural player to fill in that void.

Henderson has only played in a handful of games for the Blazers this season due to a hamstring injury. But he is healthy and ready to go and should be the top player the Blazers look towards during this time.

Donovan Clingan

Clingan was the team's leading scorer in the win for the Blazers against the Suns. He scored 23 points on 9 of 13 shooting. It would not be a surprise to see the Blazers rely on him more with Avdija out on the sidelines.

Clingan has had an incredible second season in the league, and he has stepped up for the Blazers many times throughout the season. The Blazers will likely count on him to be more of an offensive creator in the games to come without Avdija.

Toumani Camara

Camara is enjoying the best season of his career so far, and the Blazers will need him to step up as well. Camara has already taken on a massive growth in his role with Shaedon Sharpe out, and he has risen to the occasion. Now the Blazers will continue to count on Camara as Avdija sits for the next couple of games, potentially.

Camara is averaging 13 points per game so far this season for the Blazers.

The Blazers are back in action tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moto Center in Portland. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.