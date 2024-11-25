Are Trail Blazers Hurting Their Chances to Land Cooper Flagg in NBA Draft?
The Portland Trail Blazers are not looking like the pushovers they were expected to be, at least not through the first 17 games of the season.
The Blazers have a 7-10 record thus far and have looked competitive. Prior to the start of the season, they were considered the favorites to acquire the No .1 pick of the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.
The No. 1 pick in this year's draft is projected to be Duke star forward Cooper Flagg.
Flagg was a standout high school recruit and is now settling in as one of the best college players this season as a freshman. He has already shown flashes of his brilliance and is expected to only get better as the college season progresses.
However, if the Blazers continue to win games, their chances of winning the No.1 pick will dwindle.
While no one wants to lose, in this case, losing might be winning if it means selecting a talent like Flagg.
Through five games this season, Flagg is averaging 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game, showcasing his versatile skill set and defensive prowess.
His ability to initiate an offense and anchor the defense with his height and athleticism is part of the season, and he has already generated a lot of NBA buzz. It's no coincidence that he is the consensus No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.
While that remains the case, the Blazers are not in a great position to earn the top spot. According to Tankathon, the Blazers have the ninth-best odds of getting the top pick, with 3.7 percent odds. As for their odds to get a top-four pick, it sits at 16.9 percent.
The Blazers have won four of their last six games and remain competitive against top-level teams. They recently defeated the Houston Rockets, one of the top early-season teams thus far.
The Blazers have no slouches as they are getting contributions from their younger guys; however, no one expected them to be only three games under .500 at this point in the season.
There is still plenty of time left in the season, so we'll see if this type of play is sustainable throughout an 82-game season.
Although this season won't be fun for Blazers fans if they melt down, it could be worth it if they land a player like Flagg at the end.
