Blazers Guard Inspired Team With 'Amazing' Performance in Win Over Rockets
The Portland Trail Blazers earned a scrappy and hard-fought win on Saturday over the up-and-coming Houston Rockets, 104-98.
The Trail Blazers held on at the end and got their revenge over the Rockets, who defeated them in their Friday NBA Cup match. The Trail Blazers now sit with a 7-10 record on the season and snapped their two-game skid.
The Blazers have now won four of their last six games and are showing that they are not the door-mat team many expected them to be. Portland still has a long way to go, but so far, things are looking up.
Not only from a team's perspective but also from the perspective of their veteran guard, Anfernee Simons. Simons played in his second game after being out for a little over a week due to an illness.
Simons wasn't effective on Friday, but he certainly was on Saturday as he led the team in scoring with 25 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and added four rebounds and three assists. Simons was impressive, and while this season has been a struggle for him, his amazing performance inspired the team.
Blazers forward Deni Avdija told reporters how proud he is of Simons' performance.
“I’m proud of him., honestly,” Blazers forward Deni Avdija told reporters. “He struggled a little bit offensively last game. But he bounced back. And that shows a lot about the player, especially their personality. And I feel like today, he showed what he’s made of. And hopefully, he’s going to continue doing it, being aggressive. And he’s big for our offense.”
Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups added that he loved seeing Simons get in his groove down the stretch.
“It was amazing to see Ant make some shots and kind of carry us down the stretch,” Billups said.
Simons entered Saturday night averaging 15.6 points on career lows in field goal percentage (37.8 percent) and three-point shooting (30 percent). Simons hasn't been on target thus far, but when he feels right and is scoring at will, the Blazers hardly lose.
When Simons scores 24 points or more, the Blazers have a 4-1 record. When he doesn't do that, the Blazers have a 1-8 record, and that was the case the night before when he only tallied eight points.
The Trail Blazers look good when Simons does. If he can carry that momentum on Saturday for the rest of the season, the Trail Blazers may not be as bad as many expect.
