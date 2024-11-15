Blazers Accelerate Rebuild, Land $158M Star in New Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Portland Trail Blazers entered this new NBA season looking to be more competitive. After finishing last year with a poor record of 21-61, Portland has been trying to build themselves back up to a place of contention.
The team has a nice, young core of players that they believe can develop into a strong unit within the NBA. But rebuilds can take time and the Trail Blazers may not want to wait years to contend.
Every season in the NBA, star players become disgruntled and trades that nobody expected to happen, take place. Portland is in a unique situation as they have young players and picks that could entice a team to make a deal.
In a new trade proposal on Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey had the Trail Blazers landing star forward Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans has had Ingram on the trade block for a while now and Portland could strike to land him.
In the deal, Bailey had Portland sending center Deandre Ayton back to the Pelicans in exchange for Ingram.
"For the Blazers, Ingram's $36 million salary is right around Ayton's $34 million, but he's on an expiring deal, while Ayton is under contract through 2025-26. He doesn't make a ton of sense for a rebuilding team, but Portland can easily just let him walk next summer and have some extra flexibility without that final year of Ayton on the books."
Portland has an excess of big men in the front court, potentially opening the door for a trade of Ayton. The franchise has enjoyed what they've seen from rookie Donovan Clingan so his emergence could push Ayton out.
Ayton could serve the Pelicans well, giving them extra size in their front court. This trade could be a win-win for both sides.
Ingram is in the final year of his contract so even if things don't work out with the Trail Blazers, they could get the salary relief from him. But if he fits in well with the team, Portland could have a star forward for the foreseeable future.
On the year, Ingram has averaged 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. He has grown his game in each season that he has been in the league and could be a good addition to the Trail Blazers.
It remains to be seen how active Portland will be in accelerating their rebuild but they have options on the table if they decide to go down this path.
