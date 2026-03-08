How to Watch Pacers vs. Trail Blazers, Injury Report, Preview

For the first time this season, the Portland Trail Blazers will get a crack at facing off against the Indiana Pacers.

The last time the two teams played came over a year ago, when the Blazers pulled out a 112-89 victory against the Pacers. Four months later, the Pacers participated in the NBA finals while the Blazers were stuck at home as a lottery team.

However, the tables have turned on both teams this season as Portland looks to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, while Indiana is competing for the No. 1 overall pick. Here is a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe dunks over Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Details

• Matchup: Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

• Date: Sunday, March 8

• Kickoff Time: 9:00 PM PST

• Location: Moda Center | Portland, Oregon

What channel is Pacers vs. Trail Blazers on?

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Pacers vs. Trail Blazers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Pacers injury report

• C Naz Reid (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• SG Caleb Love (OUT - G Leagye two-way)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

• SF Deni Avdija (OUT - back)

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers preview

The Blazers are coming off of a five-game road trip in which they only won two games. They had a lead late in their final matchup against the Houston Rockets, but they surrendered a lead late in the contest. They will look to use their frustrations from that loss to try and get past the Pacers.

The Pacers have their own fair share of disappointment, winning just 15 of their first 63 games of the season. Injuries to Tyrese Halliburton and Pascal Siakam, among others, have really shaped their season, and it hasn't done so for the better.

The Blazers should handily beat the Pacers, but Indiana is a team that is always one to watch out for under head coach Rick Carlisle. The Pacers present a trap almost every night, and some teams actually fall into it. The Blazers need to make sure they are not one of those squads.