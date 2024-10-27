Blazers Acquire Star Forward in New Three-Team Trade Proposal
The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to be much more competitive this season after finishing last in the Western Conference standings a year ago. They ended the 2023-24 season with a record of 21-61 but have spent this offseason trying to find a way to build on that.
While the Trail Blazers aren't likely to be true contenders this year, they also want to build toward the future. They still have a few pieces on their roster that are of interest to opposing squads and it could see them make some trades.
One of those pieces is veteran forward Jerami Grant, who has been involved with trade talks all summer long. Grant can provide a team with 3-point shooting and defense, something every single roster can use.
The biggest issue with Grant is his contract so the Trail Blazers will have to get creative if they decide to move him. But it seems more likely than not that Grant will be moved sooner rather than later.
In a new three-team trade proposal, the Trail Blazers would land a star forward for Grant. Franco Luna of FanSided put together a trade between Portland, the Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks.
Milwaukee would receive Grant, Golden State would get star forward Khris Middleton, and Portland would receive star Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody.
Wiggins could bring a scoring punch to the Trail Blazers while giving them some veteran experience too. He is a few years younger than Grant so this trade could work out for the best.
Last season, he averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. It was considered a down year for the veteran but he would vastly help the Trail Blazers be more competitive on a nightly basis.
His contract is also much more team friendly than Grant, with him having two more years on the deal. He is scheduled to earn $28.2 million this season and then has a player option for $30.1 million next year.
Moody would add more youth to this team and has started to play much better of late. Last season, he averaged 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.
In a short sample size, Moody has upped his scoring to 13.5 points over the first two games of this season.
The trade scenario could help the Trail Blazers and this would be a decent haul for Grant if they were to decide to trade him.
