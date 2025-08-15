Blazers Among 10 Teams in Prime Position To Make Splash in 2026 Offseason
The Portland Trail Blazers have already been very busy this offseason. They traded Anfernee Simons in exchange for Jrue Holiday, bought out Deandre Ayton, and brought Damian Lillard back.
All of those moves are intended to help them win more games in the next couple of years. Lillard won't be back on the court until the 2026-27 season, but that doesn't mean they can't compete next year.
The 2026 season is really when the Blazers believe that they can possibly make some real noise in the playoffs. They have a real shot to improve the roster in a real way next offseason.
The Trail Blazers can make major moves in the 2026 offseason
According to ESPN, the Blazers are one of ten teams that could have some major cap space in the 2026 offseason. That means they could go on a spending spree.
With Lillard returning to the lineup, Portland could spend a lot of money to try to give him one last run at a championship, which is the biggest hole in his basketball resume.
A new owner might also be inclined to spend that money in his first full year of control. Tom Dundon just purchased the Trail Blazers, so he might try to be good right away.
Using that cap space properly is going to be the key for the Trail Blazers. They have to spend the money in the right spots in order to make them a true contender.
The Trail Blazers could go on a spending spree in the summer of 2026
Portland is going to make the decision on how to spend that money after they see how next season goes. That will be the determining factor on who they want to bring back and who to bring in.
Making the playoffs next year might be a signal for the Blazers that they will be trying to actually make a postseason run in 2026 when Lillard returns.
While Portland likely won't attract any big fish, they can bring in the right kinds of players to surround Lillard with, which is its goal all along. That is going to be the top priority.
