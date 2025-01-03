Blazers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Them De'Aaron Fox From Kings
The Portland Trail Blazers have been stuck without a star since trading Damian Lillard before last season. They have been stuck in a rebuild that hasn't produced great results. This trade proposal would give them a star player and help change out some of those pieces in a rebuild. Looking at the CBA and using the Spotrac trade machine, this is what the proposal looks like:
Blazers receive: De’Aaron Fox
Kings receive: Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Duop Reath, Rayan Rupert, a 2026 first-round draft pick, a 2027 first-round pick swap, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and a 2030 second-round draft pick
The Kings are in complete disarray after firing Mike Brown. It's yet another incident of Sacramento acting hastily with a coach. There has been speculation that friction with De'Aaron Fox could have been the reason for that. At the same time, perhaps the Kings are ready to move on from Fox.
If they are, the Trail Blazers could be in a position to take a big swing to get a star guard. Fox is still one of the fastest guards in the league and is a dynamic offensive player. He would make the Blazers better, even if they had to give up all of those pieces to make it happen.
Henderson has not played well since being drafted third overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. He might be a bust, so trading him wouldn't hurt as much as it would have a year ago. Simons has been someone who has been rumored to be on the trade block for a while. The other two players aren't in the rotation.
The biggest thing that would hurt for the Blazers is having to trade those three first-round picks. Being a team that is in rebuild mode, first-round picks are extremely valuable. They can't just trade all of their picks in order to get one player who can't carry the franchise to the playoffs alone.
At the same time, Fox would get the fanbase a player who they can rally around in the same way that they did with Lillard. That would help sell more tickets and increase revenue. If that's what the ownership wants, that could be a powerful motivating factor.
Portland will likely be a major seller at the deadline. A trade like this is probably not in the cards because of all of the future draft assets that they are giving up. The Blazers are likely looking to accumulate more draft assets, not shipping them out to get one player.
