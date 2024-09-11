Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups Could Be On Hot Seat This Season, Says NBA Insider
It's no secret that the Portland Trail Blazers are one of the few Western Conference teams heading into the 2024-25 season with an eye on the 2025 NBA Draft.
The club went a scant 21-61 in 2023-24, tied for the worst record in the conference with the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio added solid vets Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes this summer, in addition to intriguing No. 4 draft pick Stephon Castle, fresh off capturing the NCAA title with the University of Connecticut Huskies. San Antonio is also no doubt expecting Rookie of the Year center Victor Wembanyama to take a leap during his sophomore season, and probably emerge as an All-Star.
Last year's No. 11 seed, the Houston Rockets, finished 41-41 and just outside of the play-in tournament race. The club is banking on internal development from shooting guard Jalen Green and center Alperin Sengun, along with the play of No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard, to help it take its own next steps. Last year's No. 12 seed, the Memphis Grizzlies, had something of an injury-plagued year from hell. The club is expected No. 9 draft pick Zach Edey to help it shore up its center position, and All-Stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. — plus small forward Dillon Brooks — to play far more games than they did in 2023-24.
Thus, only Portland and the Utah Jazz are already safely slotted into tank mode a month and change away from the start of the year.
Yes, Portland did bring in a talented young rookie — also, incidentally, from that same UConn club. But the team did little else in the roster construction department, outside of flipping the contract of Malcolm Brogdon for young small forward Deni Avdija. There's no question that the Trail Blazers are headed for their fourth consecutive lottery appearance under head coach Chauncey Billups, who will be a coaching free agent next summer.
Shaun Powell of NBA.com suggests that Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin could be compelled to can Billups before the end of the year, if the team doesn't get off to a strong start.
"Cronin... might be forced into a hard decision on coach Chauncey Billups if the Blazers start slowly," Powell writes.
Given that Portland is going to be awful, the real question becomes: what exactly would be considered a slow-enough start to convince Cronin to fire Billups, who has gone just 81-165 with the team thus far?
