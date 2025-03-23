Blazers Could Face Off Against Very Shorthanded Celtics Team
The Portland Trail Blazers are facing off against the Boston Celtics today as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive. But Portland could be facing a very shorthanded Boston team as the Celtics injury report is very long entering the game.
More news: Nuggets HC Slams Team For 'Embarrassing' Loss to Blazers
Boston could be missing star forward Jayson Tatum, point guard Jrue Holiday, and center Kristaps Porzingis for this game. They are already going to be without star forward Jaylen Brown as he has been ruled out for this contest.
Tatum has been listed as questionable for the game, as has Holiday and Porzingis. This could leave the Celtics without any of their top-four players heading into this game with the Trail Blazers.
This could end up being a gift for the Trail Blazers as they look to keep their own winning ways going strong. Portland enters this game on a four-game winning streak, having grabbed some big wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.
The Trail Blazers are fighting for their playoff lives, making every single game that much more important as the regular season winds down. Entering this game, the Trail Blazers are only two games back of the Phoenix Suns for the final Play-In spot within the Western Conference standings.
It could be a longshot for Portland to make the postseason but there is some hope. They have a fairly "easy" path the rest of the way, facing a few teams that they should theorhetically beat when looking at the schedule.
Portland will still need to take advantage and make sure they win the games but they are in a good spot. Only the Dallas Mavericks and Suns are ahead of them but Dallas has been reeling of late.
Phoenix has been very inconsistent all season long but they have started to pick things up over the past week. All Portland can do is play the schedule in front of them and hope for the best.
If this team can get into the Play-In tournament, they may be able to do some damage. But that all remains to be seen and Portland should be taking things once game at a time, staring with this matchup against the Celtics today.
More Trail Blazers news:
Blazers Predicted to Land Zion Williamson in Blockbuster Offseason Trade
Blazers $18M Big Man Named Offseason Trade Target For East Squad
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.