Blazers $18M Big Man Named Offseason Trade Target For East Squad
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to try to make the playoffs. They have actually made some progress, as they only sit three games behind the Mavericks for the tenth spot.
Portland has won two straight games after losing five straight games. They still haven't been able to beat great teams with any regularity, but they are beating the teams they should.
While the Trail Blazers still think they can make the playoffs, it's clear this roster is not close to contending. Decisions will have to be made in the offseason and this roster will not be the same next year.
They have some players that other teams will be interested in this summer. Bleacher Report believes that Robert Williams III should be targeted by the Atlanta Hawks.
Williams III was one of the assets that they decided to keep at the trade deadline instead of trading for some draft capital. The Blazers like him, but he is still injury-prone.
The Trail Blazers look like they want to get rid of Deandre Ayton in the offseason, which means there will be more minutes open for a new starting center.
Donovan Clingan has a shot at becoming the center of the future. They really like what he has shown in the games he's been able to play, although he had some injuries in his rookie year as well.
Williams III is likely going to be the backup if he does stay in Portland. He's just not reliable enough to move into a starting role because of how many games he misses due to injury.
Portland is still looking for a star player now that they traded Damian Lillard before last season. The best way to get one is to accumulate draft capital to get a better chance at landing a star player.
It's unclear what the Hawks would trade to acquire Williams III that would interest Portland. If it's not a young player or a first-round pick, the Blazers might not be interested.
So far this season, Williams III is averaging 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
Blazers Linked to Sharpshooting ACC Forward in New NBA Mock Draft
