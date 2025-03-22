Blazers Predicted to Land Zion Williamson in Blockbuster Offseason Trade
The Portland Trail Blazers have been battling all year and find themselves directly in the fight for the final Play-In spot within the Western Conference standings. Despite injuries and inconsistent play at times, Portland has weathered the storm and is playing in meaningful games down the stretch.
While it remains to be seen if they will make the postseason, they have taken a step up in terms of overall growth. This could have the front office change how they approach the upcoming offseason.
Portland needs a legitimate star player that can help take them to the next level. The Trail Blazers have tools to make a big splash trade and land a star.
But which star could be available? Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report posted a trade proposal that has Portland landing former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson from the New Orleans Pelicans.
Here are how the trade details all play out in the scenario:
The Portland Trail Blazers receive: Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins
The New Orleans Pelicans receive: Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, Duop Reath, a 2025 first-rounder, an $11.8 million trade exception (Williamson) and an $4.7 million trade exception (Hawkins)
"Adding a talent like Williamson, even with the injury risk, may be too hard for the Blazers to pass up. It's because of said risk that they would even have a shot at one of the most dominant scoring forwards in the league."
"Regarding what they're giving up, Simons is heading into the final year of his contract at $27.7 million. With Scoot Henderson growing into his role and the dual emergence of Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara as core players for the Blazers, Simons may be expendable."
Williamson has been linked with the Trail Blazers before so it's possible that the two sides discuss the parameters of a deal. But the risk could also be a lot for the Trail Blazers due to the multiple injury concerns that Williamson has seen over his career.
However, the addition of Williamson, if he is healthy, could completely change everything for this team. Williamson could bring real star power to the squad and give Portland the type of player that they have been missing for the past few seasons.
It remains to be seen how the offseason will play out but the Trail Blazers have set themselves up very well.
