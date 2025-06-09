Blazers Could Move on From Robert Williams to Land All-Star
Entering the NBA offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers could be one of the more active teams. Despite not making the postseason this past season, Portland took a massive step forward in terms of overall competitiveness.
This could see the front office be ready to take a chance on going after a proven star player on the market. Portland has multiple picks and young players that could entice some teams, with one of them being center Robert Williams III.
Williams III has dealt with some injury issues over his career, but when healthy, he is among one of the better big men in the NBA. A new trade idea for the Trail Blazers sees Portland move Williams for an All-Star player.
Brian Robb of Mass Live proposed a deal between the Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics, landing Portland star big man Kristaps Porzingis. Here is what the deal would look like:
Celtics receive: Robert Williams and Matisse Thybulle
Trail Blazers receive: Kristaps Porzingis
"Blazers look ready to be a more competitive team next year and they do have a logjam in the frontcourt. Bringing in Porzingis here would allow for a potential offensive upgrade if they are looking to play with more double bigs. Thybulle is coming off an injury and Williams would be a feel good return story for Boston amid a season of change."
While Porzingis is far from a perfect player, he could be a massive upgrade for the Trail Blazers frontcourt. Porzingis is also on an expiring contract, so Portland could be interested in getting off his $30 million salary after next season.
Last season, Porzingis was limited to 42 games during the regular season for multiple reasons. But the Celtics star averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
Landing a player like Porzingis could help Portland get over the hump in the Western Conference to reach the postseason. Additionally, he could pair well alongside Donovan Clingan, giving the Trail Blazers a dynamic duo up front.
The two players would give the Trail Blazers two different types of bigs due to Porzingis's ability to space the floor. While it remains to be seen how Portland will attack the offseason, Porzingis could be an interesting option to consider.
