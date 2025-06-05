Blazers Should Go After Floor-Spacing Star Free Agent
The Portland Trail Blazers, like many other NBA teams, are poised to have a busy off-season, which could potentially include the addition of a modern, floor-spacing player.
Minnesota Timberwolves backup center Naz Reid is set to be a free agent this off-season once he declines his player option, which seems all but certain as he trying to lock down long-term money.
The Portland Trail Blazers have the taxpayer Mid-Level Exception available as a tool for free agency, which is around $5.7 million.
If they manage to shed some money from the payroll, they could potentially unlock the nontaxpayer MLE, which is projected to be $14.1 million.
Some major trades are expected to be thrown to the Blazers. The team has several key veterans available to trade: Deandre Ayton, Jermani Grant, Anfernee Simons, and Robert Williams III.
Those four names are expected to be linked to several teams, especially considering that those veterans are surplus to the team's requirements, with a ton of young players waiting in the wings for additional playing time.
All four of these players have major salaries on the books, and moving them could unlock that $14.1 million exception that could be used on Reid.
Williams and Ayton are both centers and ideally, both are moving on to other teams for additional assests given their injury record and limited ceilings.
Also, rookie Donovan Clingan played well during his first year, and he should get more playing time this upcoming season, likely as the team's starter.
Reid could serve as a strong back up or even a starter if they want to ease Clingan into starting lineup.
During the regular season, Reid averaged a career-high 14.2 points per game, along with 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. His big hallmark, however, is his 37.3% career shooting percentage from the 3-point line.
The Blazers, however, are unlikely to land Reid, given that other teams can offer a guaranteed starting spot or a stronger roster that is closer to contention.
Still, given the value of floor spacing bigmen, the Blazers should have Reid on their list of potential targets, depending on how the off-season goes.
More Trail Blazers news:
Blazers Hiring Champion G League Coach to Join Chauncey Billups' Staff
Blazers Named Surprising Trade Suitor For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Blazers Could Land $50 Million All-Star in Epic Trade Idea
Top 5 Realistic Stars Trail Blazers Could Trade For
Blazers Have Extremely High Trade Value For Toumani Camara: Report
Blazers Face Major Contract Extension Decisions on Multiple Stars
For all the latest news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.