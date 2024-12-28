Blazers Could Reportedly Help Former Star Facilitate Exit From Rival
A former Portland Trail Blazers starter could potentially make a return to the club's roster, as the team he was initially flipped to appears to be having some buyer's remorse.
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly "actively shopping" starting center Jusuf Nurkic ahead of this season's February 6 trade deadline, reports Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. Sources inform Forbes' Evan Sidery that Phoenix has indeed been open to ditching the veteran big man since at least this summer. The Suns initially sent their former No. 1 draft pick, Deandre Ayton, to Portland in the summer of 2023 in exchange for Nurkic.
The 7-foot Ayton, still just 26, was a starter and arguably the third- or fourth-best player on Phoenix's 2021 NBA Finals-bound squad, but he has yet to blossom into being a true All-Star. This year with the 10-20 Trail Blazers, the Arizona product is averaging a career-low 14.5 points on 55.9 percent shooting from the floor and 62.5 percent shooting from the foul line, plus 10.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals in 21 healthy games.
The 30-year-old Nurkic, meanwhile, is averaging just 9.0 points on 45.7 percent shooting from the field and 69.2 percent shooting from the foul line, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists a night. The burly 7-footer has been a bit ground-bound while playing for a loaded Phoenix Suns team that had title aspirations in the summer 2023 when it added Nurkic to a squad that also includes All-Stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
"Attempting to find a trade partner for Nurkic, keep an eye on a rebuilding situation willing to take on his large salary in exchange for draft picks. The Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, and Washington Wizards all fit the billing as potential teams willing to help facilitate Nurkic’s exit from Phoenix," Sidery writes.
Sidery adds that a non-Ayton Trail Blazers center could become an intriguing potential Suns trade fit in a new deal.
"Ironically enough, three of those options have attainable big man to replace their current starter: Isaiah Stewart (Detroit), Robert Williams III (Portland) and Jonas Valanciunas (Washington)," adds Sidery.
Williams, a former All-Defensive Teamer, is earning a quite reasonable $12.4 million this season and, though he's a bit injury-prone, could serve as a cost-effective replacement for Nurkic. The Suns don't have a lot of first round draft equity, but Portland would probably be open to accepting a second round pick or two for him.
