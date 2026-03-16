Blazers, Nets Have Long Injury Reports Ahead of First Meeting

The Portland Trail Blazers are facing off against the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT inside the Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Details

• Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets

• Date: Monday, March 16

• Kickoff Time: 4:30 PM PST

• Location: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, NY

What channel is Trail Blazers vs. Nets on?

Trail Blazers vs. Nets will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Trail Blazers vs. Nets live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• C Robert Williams III (DOUBTFUL - knee)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

Nets injury report

• PG Egor Demin (OUT - foot)

• C Day'Ron Sharpe (OUT - thumb)

• PF Noah Clowney (OUT - rest)

• SG Terance Mann (OUT - Achilles)

• SF Michael Porter Jr. (OUT - ankle)

• SF Ben Saraf (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara celebrates his three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Trail Blazers vs. Nets preview

The Blazers are hoping to get the bad taste out of their mouth from their most recent loss against the Philadelphia 76ers as they have a chance to face off against the rebuilding Nets.

This is the second matchup of a five-game road trip for the Blazers, and it is their final long road trip of the season. The hope is that the Blazers can figure out a way to get back on track with a victory against the Nets.

Their job will be a little easier because the Nets will be without some key players on the roster. Rookie point guard Egor Demin is dealing with a foot injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. The team will also be without leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. and veteran center Day'Ron Sharpe. Power forward Noah Clowney and shooting guard Terance Mann are also on the injury report and will miss the game while rookie forward Ben Saraf is questionable with a calf injury.

The Blazers don't have many opportunities to move up in the standings for the rest of the season, so they need to take advantage of what's in front of them against the Nets.