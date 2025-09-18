Blazers' Damian Lillard 'Couldn't Be Happier' Following Portland Signing
The Portland Trail Blazers did not expect a chance to get Damian Lillard back on the roster this summer. It was a surprise that he was available at all this offseason.
Lillard was waived by the Bucks in order to make room to sign Myles Turner. Lillard will not play at all this season after tearing his Achilles tendon in the first round of the playoffs.
Still, Lillard is ecstatic to be back in Portland. He signed a three-year deal, so he's with the team for a while. He recently let everyone know just how happy he is to be back.
Trail Blazers Guard Damian Lillard is Happy to Be Back in Portland
While talking to Andy Katz on The Sideline with Andy Katz, Lillard let everyone know just how happy he is to be back where his career began.
“It’s been great. I’m not an overly expressive person, but I think in my adulthood — coming back here at this time, with the age of my kids, with where the team is — it just feels right. The team has developed and grown over the last couple of years."
"Being back where I spent the first 11 years of my career — this is one of the times in my life where I feel extremely happy. Every day, I wake up and I’m thankful. I’m waking up, seeing my kids, taking them to school. I can just drive down to my mom’s house. It’s a blessing, man. I couldn’t be happier.”
Trail Blazers Fans Will Be Excited to Watch Damian Lillard When He Returns
Lillard won't be returning to the court until the 2026-27 season, so Blazers fans will have to wait a full year to watch him suit up again. He is one of the best players in the franchise's history, so it will be a special moment when that happens.
For now, Lillard will try his best to cheer the team on from the sidelines and make sure that he makes a full recovery from his injury so that he's just as good as he was before.
Last season with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
