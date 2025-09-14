Blazers Have Made Decision on Relocation Under New Ownership
The Portland Trail Blazers have been trying to figure out the future of the franchise ever since Paul Allen passed away in 2018. The organization has been in limbo since then.
Now, the Blazers finally have a buyer in Tom Rundon, who also owns the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. He made the decision to buy the Blazers with his ownership group.
Fans were concerned that a new owner might come in and try to move the Trail Blazers out of Portland. It looks like a decision on that has officially been made now that an agreement has been entered into.
The Portland Trail Blazers will be staying in Portland
Now that Rundon has officially entered into an agreement to buy the Blazers from Jody Allen, an official decision has been made about whether or not they are staying in Portland, according to The Athletic's Jason Quick.
"The Estate of Paul G. Allen announced on Friday that it signed a sale agreement with a group of investors, including two with ties to Oregon," Quick writes.
"A statement from the Estate of Paul G. Allen said the ownership group 'confirmed their intention to keep the team in Portland.' The sale is 'in the ballpark' of $4.25 billion, according to a source familiar with the agreement," per Quick.
This seems to put to bed any rumors that the Blazers could be moving outside of Portland. This city has a long history of supporting the Blazers, so they will continue to be able to do so.
The Trail Blazers will stay in Portland for years to come
Now that the Blazers will officially be staying in Portland, they have to figure out what to do about the Moda Center. They only have a lease that lasts for five more years.
They can either decide to extend the lease and negotiate with the city, or they can build their own new arena in Portland. It will all come down to what Dundon wants to do.
It wouldn't be surprising if the new ownership group wants to have a shiny new arena for the team in the next couple of years. They still have a little bit of time to make that decision, though.
