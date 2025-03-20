Blazers' Deni Avdija Makes Rare Franchise History vs Grizzlies
The Portland Trail Blazers took down the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday to earn their third win in a row. It was a solid win over a good Memphis team and has the Trail Blazers closer to a potential playoff spot.
But in the win, forward Deni Avdija became the second player in franchise history to record multiple games in a season of 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 5+ assists. It was a solid effort for Avdija and helped his team get the big win.
Avdija recorded 31 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and had eight assists in the win. The forward did everything for the Trail Blazers and it was a massive effort.
After the game, head coach Chauncey Billups praised him for his performance.
“Deni, he was incredible in that first half,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “He really was. Just the force that he plays with. It has you on your heels. And he’s able to finish ... He’s just a very, very difficult cover. And when we play fast and we rebound, and we kind of get out there and just kind of hoop, he’s dangerous. I thought we hopped on his shoulders in that first half.”
Avdija provided his mindset on his outing as well, saying that he knew that he needed to set the tone for Portland.
“I’m just thinking about being aggressive,” Avdija said. “The shots fell for me today. I was shooting pretty good today. That was one of the reasons.”
“Setting the tone, first of all, defensively, for sure,” he added. “On the glass. It’s one of the biggest strengths of mine, is just being on the glass and help my team. And just making the right play. I feel like we’re so talented as a team, and everybody can go off on any day.”
Portland now sits just two games back of the final Play-In spot in the Western Conference standings. This team has been battling and could make an unlikely playoff run.
The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are ahead of them in the standings, potentially opening the door for the Trail Blazers. It remains to be seen how this season will finish but Portland seems to be fighting until the end.
More Trail Blazers:
Blazers $18M Big Man Named Offseason Trade Target For East Squad
Blazers Linked to Sharpshooting ACC Forward in New NBA Mock Draft
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.