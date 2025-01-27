Blazers Forward Toumani Camara Has Impressed Multiple All-Stars This Season
All is not lost for the Portland Trail Blazers this season.
In fact, there has been a lot to celebrate despite a rebuilding year.
Portland was on a four-game winning streak before their Sunday afternoon defeat to the No. 1 team in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Deni Avdija scored a season-high 28 points and further stuffed the stat sheet with eight assists, eight rebounds, one steal, and one block.
Scoot Henderson followed with 25 points and five rebounds off the bench, along with a block and a steal of his own, while Toumani Camara added 24 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.
Camara seems to be coming into his own in his sophomore year in Portland. The power forward from Belgium is forcing the league to take notice of his defensive skills along with his improved offensive game.
Particularly, All-Star point guard from the Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey shared a moment from Portland's December loss against the 76ers with The Athletic detailing Camara's prowess.
“The ball would go through the net, and he would try to deny me and pick me up … the whole game,” Maxey said. “Someone who is that size, and who can pick up fullcourt, and is that relentless? Kudos to him, man. That’s not an easy task.”
Maxey is not the only All-Star who admires Camara's clamps.
Three-time All-Star Ben Simmons also had kudos for Camara, even seeing aspects of his game in himself. Camara grabbed Simmons' wrist while lining up for a free throw and was then met with a shove from the veteran.
“It was one of those things where he was trying to get under my skin and bother me … and he did a little bit,” Simmons said. “But I also know the game. I know that’s something I would do. So, I liked that. I like someone who is going to take that challenge against an older player like myself and try to frustrate me.”
The compliments don't stop there. NBA champion Jamal Murray applauded Camara after his Denver Nuggets lost to the Trail Blazers saying, "I think he is going to be solid, man." Murray added, "He gets into your stuff, and he just tries to make it hard for you all game.”
Cam Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets added, “What he does will keep him in this league a very long time, and will make him a lot of money. He is a good piece, that’s for sure.”
Portland hopes to keep developing Camara and his sky-high potential for years to come.
