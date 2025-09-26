Blazers Get Bleak Outlook for 2025-26 Season By NBA Insider
The Portland Trail Blazers have made it clear that they want to make the playoffs this season. They have stated that it is their goal after barely missing out on the play-in last year.
The Trail Blazers made the decision not to do anything at the trade deadline last year, which didn't help their pursuit of making the playoffs last season. This year, young guys will have to make a leap.
Portland did add Jrue Holiday as a veteran with championship experience to help them in their pursuits. One expert doesn't believe that they will reach that goal.
The Trail Blazers Are Projected To Go Under Their Win Total By One Expert
John Hollinger of The Athletic believes that the Trail Blazers will be closer to the lottery than they will the playoffs this season.
"Two headwinds blow in the Blazers’ faces as they try to build on an encouraging finish to 2024-25. First, they were fortunate to win as many games as they did with their scoring margin, finishing 22nd in net rating with a margin that normally produces 33 wins."
"Second, and perhaps more importantly, offseason changes to the roster figure to significantly diminish an offense that was already struggling (23rd in efficiency last season), taking some steam away from what should be a fairly imposing defense."
Hollinger just doesn't believe that the Blazers are going to be able to make a leap as a young team to win over 34.5 games this season in a tough Western Conference.
Expert Believes The Trail Blazers Will Struggle To Score
Hollinger also notes that the Blazers might have a harder time scoring next season without Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton in the lineup.
"Now, where do the points come from? Replacing Simons with the 34-year-old Holiday is quite the gamble; Holiday played a very limited role last season (18.1 points per 100 possessions) and wasn’t notably efficient while doing it. With Holiday likely unable to be a full-time point guard, a huge responsibility falls on the shoulders of Scoot Henderson after two fairly forgettable seasons."
Portland is going to need some young guys to step up this season while they wait for Damian Lillard to return next year.
