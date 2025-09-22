Blazers Free Agent Drawing Interest From Overseas Team
A key Portland Trail Blazers free agent, who enjoyed two solid seasons at the Rose Garden, may have to look beyond the NBA for his next pro playing opportunity.
Sotiris Vetakis of SDNA.gr reports that Greek club Olympiacos is eyeing former Portland point guard/point forward Dalano Banton.
As Dario Skleretic of Sportando writes, Olympiacos guard Keenan Evans suffered an ailment, compelling the club to look into alternative options on the free agent market.
This story will be updated...
