Blazers Free Agent Drawing Interest From Overseas Team

Apr 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) goes up for a dunk against Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton (5) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
A key Portland Trail Blazers free agent, who enjoyed two solid seasons at the Rose Garden, may have to look beyond the NBA for his next pro playing opportunity.

Sotiris Vetakis of SDNA.gr reports that Greek club Olympiacos is eyeing former Portland point guard/point forward Dalano Banton.

As Dario Skleretic of Sportando writes, Olympiacos guard Keenan Evans suffered an ailment, compelling the club to look into alternative options on the free agent market.

This story will be updated...

