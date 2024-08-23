Blazers Guard Leads NBA in Fascinating Fourth Quarter Stat This Decade
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't had much go right on the court over the last few seasons, ending this past season with a record of 21-61. Still, there is reason for hope going forward as the team has multiple young players that they want to build around.
But a team is only as strong as the depth that it has. Portland has some quality depth players and one has stood out in his play over the last few years.
StatMuse put together the fourth-quarter leaders in the 2020s era for different statistic categories. Strangely, one member of the Trail Blazers was listed as a leader.
Guard Matisse Thybulle came in ranked as the leader in fourth-quarter steals this decade. This is attributed to his willingness to be active on the defensive end of the floor at all times.
Thybulle has taken on different roles on defense, always showing the willingness to take on tough assignments. He has a wingspan of 6-foot-11, giving opponents a challenge when guarding them.
While he wasn't on the Trail Blazers for the entire team of the 2020s, Thybulle has brought some life to the Portland defense. He gives them a nice wing that they can put either on bigger guards or smaller forwards.
He was traded to the Trail Blazers in early 2023 involving a four-team trade between the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Charlotte Hornets. Upon coming to Portland, Thybulle brought his defensive instincts and ability to knock down 3-point shots.
His two-way abilities on the court have made him a valuable player for the teams that he has played for and the Trail Blazers are high on him. Last season, he averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game over 65 contests.
He shot 34.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line, a decent drop from his 38.8 percentage in the prior year. Thybulle will be looking to reclaim his shooting stroke this season as the Trail Blazers try to be more competitive.
If he can get his average over the 35 percent line, it will be considered a successful season for Thybulle. He has a player option for next season that is worth $11 million so putting together a strong year could help his value around the NBA.
