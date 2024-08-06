Blazers Have Established Starting Center for 2024 Season: Report
After the Portland Trail Blazers decided to draft rookie center Donovan Clingan out of UConn with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, many wondered what the fate of the other centers on the roster would be. The Trail Blazers already had Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III on the team so the addition of Clingan was a slight surprise.
However, Clignan was the top target of Portland all along. Earlier in the offseason, there were reports about Portland wanting to move some centers to free up playing time in the frontcourt but to this point, it hasn't come to fruition.
According to Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report, Portland has landed on the starting center to start the season. It will reportedly end up being Ayton but Clingan could challenge him as the year goes on.
Ayton was always the most likely choice for head coach Chauncey Billups. He is the veteran in the equation and has tons of star potential at the NBA level.
The veteran big man was traded to the Trail Blazers last season and performed well in his first season with Rip City. He posted 16.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game over 55 games played.
Ayton was the main piece coming back to Portland in a three-team trade that sent star guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Portland isn't likely to give up on him just yet as he has All-Star caliber talent.
Williams III missed the majority of the season due to injury, only appearing in six games for Portland. During that time, he posted 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
He is the ultimate wild card for the Trail Blazers this coming season but Portland is high on his upside. However, Williams III could be an interesting trade chip for Portland as teams could like his energy while on the court and his rebounding ability.
Williams III will need to prove that he can stay healthy — but if he can, the Trail Blazers could net some nice assets at the trade deadline for him. He is on a team-friendly deal as well, being scheduled to make $12.4 million this season and $13.2 million next year.
As the Trail Blazers get training camp going soon, more will be fully established with rotations and minutes. But for now, Ayton likely has the keys to the car for Portland's center spot.
