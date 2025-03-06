Blazers HC Chauncey Billups Reacts to Celtics Historic Performance vs Portland
The Boston Celtics delivered a thrilling 128-118 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, propelled by career performances from two key role players, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White.
With three of their top starters — Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis — sidelined, the Celtics turned to their supporting cast, and they stepped up in historic fashion. The duo of Pritchard and White not only led Boston to victory but also etched their names into the record books.
Both players had exceptional performances from beyond the arc.
Pritchard finished the game with 43 points, making a career-high 10 three-pointers on 16 attempts, while White contributed 41 points, hitting 9 three-pointers.
The two became the first teammates in NBA history to each score at least 9 three-pointers in a single game, an extraordinary achievement even in an era of prolific shooters. Their combined 84 points were instrumental in the Celtics’ win, showcasing their incredible shooting prowess and ability to carry the team in the absence of their star players.
The Celtics’ victory was all the more impressive given their shorthanded lineup.
Pritchard, who started in place of Jrue Holiday, was relentless from the opening tip, hitting shots from all over the floor.
The Trail Blazers simply had no answer for him, as Pritchard connected on two threes from 29 feet out, one of which even elicited a “Come on!” from NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Tirico. White was equally locked in, barely missing from downtown as he shot with uncanny precision.
Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups acknowledged the historic performances after the game, admitting he had never witnessed anything like it.
“I haven’t seen that, man. I haven’t been a part of a game like that. I’ve seen guys catch fire, but two guys like that, I haven’t seen it,” Billups said, summing up just how dominant Pritchard and White were.
The Trail Blazers are still trying to find their way into the playoffs, as they currently sit in 12th place in the West. They are just four wins behind the Sacramento Kings who sit in ninth place in the West, so a chance to fight for a play-in spot is still on the line for this team.
