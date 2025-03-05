Blazers to Pay Tribute to Bill Walton in Home Game vs Pistons
The Portland Trail Blazers have a clear best player in franchise history. They only have one NBA championship to celebrate, and it's because of Bill Walton.
Walton won an MVP with the franchise in 1978 and led them to a championship the year before in 1977. He is the reason why Portland was able to win that title.
He wasn't just a great player for the Trail Blazers, either. He won another title with the Boston Celtics as the sixth man on that team. In fact, he won a Sixth Man of the Year award in Boston.
The Trail Blazers' legend tragically passed away at the age of 71 last May. He is still the the best player in franchise history all of these years later.
Portland has been trying to figure out when they are going to honor him. They have finally chosen a date for that tribute.
The Trail Blazers will be honoring Walton on Sunday in a game against the Pistons, they announced on social media.
Walton deserves the best tribute possible. Once Walton left the Blazers, they weren't good again until Clyde Drexler came along and helped lead them back to the NBA Finals.
They still haven't come close to winning another title since Walton left Portland. Even though Drexler led the team to the Finals, they had to play Michael Jordan and the Bulls.
Walton wasn't just a great player, though. He was a very entertaining broadcaster and a good person, too. He was beloved by all kinds of people.
The Trail Blazers are trying to make a late push to make the playoffs. They have won five of their last six games as they chase the tenth spot in the Western Conference.
It would certainly be nice for them if they could beat Detroit on Sunday and keep that run going on a night when they honor their best player. That would be the most fitting tribute of all.
In his career, Walton averaged 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.
