West Rival Could Target Blazers Center in Trade This Offseason
The Portland Trail Blazers will have a very interesting offseason. They are still trying to figure out what kind of team they want to be moving forward.
They have committed to try to make the playoffs this season. So far, that hasn't really worked. They still sit 12th in the Western Conference standings.
Even so, they have made up some ground in the last month or so. They have won five of their last six games and now sit just four games behind the tenth spot in the West.
Whether or not the Blazers are able to make the playoffs is going to determine what kind of moves they make in the offseason. Portland is going to have to fully commit to either winning now or a rebuild in this offseason.
Portland does have a lot of players that other franchises are interested in. Despite the fact that the Trail Blazers didn't trade anyone at the trade deadline, it wasn't for a lack of trying from other organizations.
One of those players who could be of interest to another team is Duop Reath. According to Bleacher Report, the Denver Nuggets could be interested in making a deal for him this summer.
Reath is a guy who is on the fringes of Portland's rotation as it stands now. He has been getting the bulk of his playing time when either Deandre Ayton, Donovan Clingan, or Robert Williams has been hurt.
Unfortunately for the Blazers, They have all been hurt a lot this season. That has meant that Reath has had to play in 30 games this season.
Denver does not have much depth at center behind Nikola Jokic. They use DeAndre Jordan as their backup right now, but he getting close to retirement.
If the Nuggets want to get younger at that position, trading for Reath would help them do that. He's also a relatively cheap option at that position, too.
So far this season, Reath is averaging 2.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game.
Blazers Are Disrupting NBA Playoff Race: What to Know
