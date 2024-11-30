Blazers Holding Firm on Asking Price in Jerami Grant Trade: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly holding firm on the high asking price for veteran forward Jerami Grant in any potential trade deal. Portland has discussed Grant in different deals across the league since this summer but has so far, not been able to come to an agreement with a team on a return.
According to NBA insider Evan Sidery of Forbes, Portland remains firm on its asking price of two first-round picks for the veteran. Sidery reported the news on social media.
"Jerami Grant is viewed as one of the top wings who could become available on the trade market. The Trail Blazers are still holding a high asking price for Grant, which includes at least two first-round picks. Grant has up to four years remaining on his contract with Portland."
Portland general manager Joe Cronin has become known as a stickler when it comes to his asking prices in any trade. Cronin doesn't make deals to make deals but rather tries to hold out for the best possible outcome in any trade talks.
This is a good strategy but it can always backfire if he waits too long. In terms of Grant, his reported asking price may be a little high and most teams aren't going to be willing to meet the package.
The biggest issue with Grant isn't his play on the court but rather his contract. The veteran has four years left on his deal, entering this season scheduled to make $29.7 million.
In addition, each season, his salary increases, with his final year scheduled to pay him $36.4 million as a 33-year-old. Most teams aren't going to want to pay Grant that type of money which has held up any deal from taking place yet. While he isn't a star player, he is currently being paid like one.
The team with the most interest in Grant over the summer was the Los Angeles Lakers. But like the other teams, Los Angeles was only willing to offer one first-round draft pick for the services of Grant.
For now, the Trail Blazers will hold onto Grant but it does make sense for them to move him before the upcoming NBA trade deadline. His value is as high as it ever will be right now so Portland could at least get a draft pick and some player assets in a deal.
