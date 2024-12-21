Blazers Injury Report: Portland Could Miss Two Key Wings vs Spurs
When the 14-13 San Antonio Spurs host the 9-18 Portland Trail Blazers in the Frost Bank Center starting at 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday night, both (currently) lottery-bound clubs will find themselves more or less whole, in a bit of a rarity for each this season.
Per the league's most recent injury report, both teams will be without all of their two-way players (small forward Justin Minaya, shooting guard Taze Moore and shooting guard Bryce McGowens for Portland; combo guard David Duke Jr., small forward Harrison Ingram, and small forward Riley Minix for San Antonoi) — who will be developing with their respective NBAGL affiliates, the Rip City Remix and Austin Spurs.
Beyond that, San Antonio's injury sheet is clean. On the Portland side, only former two-time All-Defensive Team shooting guard/small forward Matisse Thybulle is definitively on the shelf, as he has been all year. He ostensibly has a few weeks left until his sprained right ankle is set to be reassessed, meaning there's a chance the Trail Blazers can at least rehabilitate the oft-hurt wing's trade value heading towards the February 6 trade deadline.
Troublingly, emerging fan favorite small forward Dalano Banton is listed as questionable due to a left hip contusion. We'll know his status soon enough.
The Trail Blazers have fallen on some tough sledding of late, having gone just 2-8 across their last 10 games. Their last bout, at least, was a shocking victory against supposed MVP contender Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets, who fell to a game-winning Anfernee Simons buzzer beater.
San Antonio, meanwhile, has gone 5-5 recently, but just this week is finally fully healthy for the first time all year, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.
“It felt like a big relief,” second-year Spurs center Victor Wembanyama said. “Even before the [Spurs' 133-126 win against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday, their first fully healthy bout], I think some of my teammates were still questionable. So we were like, ‘Is it the day, finally?'”
This story will be updated...
