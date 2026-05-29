NBA Insider Heats Up Blazers' Trade Rumors For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Portland Trail Blazers are a team that shouldn't go unnoticed in trade rumors this offseason.

The Blazers just made their first playoff appearance in five years and could be looking to make another splash, especially without any picks in the 2026 NBA draft. One name that has been in the background, looming around for them, is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

NBA insider Chris Haynes explained why the Blazers are a team to watch when it comes to his sweepstakes.

“I do believe if Portland were to come with something really serious, I do believe Giannis would at least consider It. It wouldn’t be a situation where he would just say ‘nah. Throw it in the trash," Haynes said.

Chris Haynes says Giannis Antetokounmpo would ‘consider’ playing in Portland:



“I do believe if Portland were to come with something really serious, I do believe Giannis would at least consider It. It wouldn’t be a situation where he would just say ‘nah. Throw it in the trash.”… https://t.co/TkhWJRAoOx pic.twitter.com/WRlaD60JKd — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) May 28, 2026

Antetokounmpo Could Be Open to Blazers Trade

Antetokounmpo has some friends in the Pacific Northwest that he could rejoin if he were willing to take a trade to the Blazers. He teamed up with Jrue Holiday to win the 2021 NBA Finals and was with Damian Lillard for two seasons before he was waived by Milwaukee last offseason.

The Blazers are in an intriguing position coming off of a No. 7 seed in the Western Conference this past season. They also don't currently have a head coach, so Giannis might be able to handpick his leader if he were to force his way to Portland.

Many have speculated about Antetokounmpo's departure from Milwaukee for the last several years, but the stove is hotter than ever and a trade could happen in the next few weeks before the draft. Antetokounmpo has not requested a trade from the Bucks yet, but he could if he is not satisfied with the team's direction.

The Bucks missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016 this past season, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record. The Bucks' championship window appears to have come and gone while the Blazers are approaching theirs.

With Lillard, Holiday, and Deni Avdija leading their core, the Blazers could offer Antetokounmpo a chance to contend if he were to come to Portland.

What a Trade Could Look Like

The Blazers would have to include Jerami Grant's $34 million contract to match salaries, but they would also move on from Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson to give the Bucks a starting point for their rebuild.

The Blazers would also have to send multiple first-round picks and swaps to entice the Bucks to make it happen.

This trade would push the Blazers all in, which is inherently very risky. However, this changes the culture in Portland and dials it to an 11. The Blazers are going to be able to challenge the top teams in the West, like the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. They won't necessarily be better than them quite yet, but it bridges the gap significantly.