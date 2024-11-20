Blazers Injury Report: Two Starters' Status Revealed Ahead of Thunder Game
The Portland Trail Blazers will look to extend their three-game winning streak on Wednesday, but it won't be easy as they'll take on one of the best teams in the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Blazers are hot right now, and we'll see if they can keep it up against the Thunder. However, they may need to search for their fourth consecutive win without two of their key starters.
The Trail Blazers have listed Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton on the injury report, alongside guard/forward Matisse Thybulle.
The Trail Blazers list Ayton as doubtful due to a right index finger deep contusion. Ayton is in danger of missing his fourth consecutive game due to a right finger sprain. A few days ago, it was reported that the injury could be more severe than initially thought, and as each game goes by without Ayton, that is believed to be the case.
The big man is still considered day-to-day while managing the injury. However, if he is unable to return Wednesday, Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams are both candidates for an uptick in playing time.
The Blazers have been incredible with Clingan and Williams in the rotation. They have both been defensive anchors for the team, and it's been a pleasure to witness.
Simons is listed as questionable due to illness. He is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive game due to illness, though he was considered doubtful before Sunday's game, so the questionable tag is a positive sign.
If the 25-year-old is a no-go, then second-year guard Scoot Henderson will remain in the starting five. Henderson is coming off a solid game against the Hawks on Sunday, in which he recorded six points, 10 assists, one block, one rebound, and one steal in 30 minutes of action.
Henderson is averaging 11.5 points, 2,9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists for the season while shooting 41 percent from the field.
The final player on the Blazers' injury report is Matisse Thybulle, who remains out due to a knee injury. He has yet to play this season and doesn't have a clear timetable for a return. He could be considered week-to-week until further updates regarding his recovery process are given.
The Blazers will travel to Oklahoma City for the first time this season and are major underdogs in this contest. According to ESPN Analytics, they have a 28.2 percent chance of winning, and the spread is at +14.5.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers Send Deandre Ayton East, Land Haul in New Trade Proposal