The Biggest Key to Blazers Beating 76ers

If the Portland Trail Blazers are going to beat the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, they are going to need to come out of the gate swinging.

Problem the Blazers have had over the course of the season, but especially the past couple of weeks. The issue was very clear when the Blazers played the Jazz in their last matchup. The Blazers trailed by as much as 18 points in the first quarter against the Jazz, but they managed to come back in the second quarter.

“Not being ready,” Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter said about the team's poor starts via Blazer's Edge reporter Conor Bergin. “Exactly what I said to you guys before the game — that this team is dangerous. They run in transition. They shoot 3s, and we were not ready. Sometimes you gotta see it until you realize.”

Blazers Need Fast Start vs. 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Blake Wesley defends Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

While the Blazers will benefit from playing an injured 76ers team that won't have Joel Embiid or Tyrese Maxey, they still need to figure out a way to take care of business. Blazers starting forward Toumani Camara thinks the starters need to have more energy.

“I feel like the first unit, none of us really came in with the right spirit,” Blazers forward Toumani Camara said via Bergin.

“Of course, it’s not intentional, it’s part of the game. Sometimes you come a little bit flat, the energy’s not there. And the bench guys seeing that from the bench and being able to come in and have the right energy — matching their energy or even exceeding it — I feel like that was the biggest moment of this game.”

So far this season, the Blazers are the sixth-worst team in first quarters, with an average margin of -1.9. Only the Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, and Washington Wizards perform worse in the first quarter.

The difference between the Blazers and the other teams is that Portland has found a way to win more often than these rebuilding teams. The Blazers do get into a rhythm as the game goes, but if they were to play better in the first quarter, it would likely lead to some more victories.

Tip-off between the Blazers and 76ers is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. PT inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.