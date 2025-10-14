Blazers’ Key Guard Has ‘No Timeline’ to Return From Injury
A critical Portland Trail Blazers wing continues to near his return, but faces "no timetable" in terms of when he'll actually be able to hit the hardwood again.
Per Joe Freeman of The Oregonian, fifth-year Portland head coach Chauncey Billups has indicated that former two-time All-Defensive Team shooting guard Matisse Thybulle continues his ramp-up with an eye on a return, but that an exact timeline remains murky.
What's also murky, of course, is what new injury the oft-hurt Thybulle has incurred this time.
“He’s doing good,” Billups said. “He’s ramping up. He’s starting to do more and more. I don’t, obviously, have a timeline. But on the court, he’s starting to do more and more. Him and Rob, to be honest. So I’ve been kind of happy with where they are. I hate that they missed most of camp, but I’m cool with where they’re at.”
As Freeman notes, there was no suggestion during his media day comments that Thybulle was even hurt at all. The 6-foot-7 swingman had been sat for the final 15 contests of the 2024-25 regular season with a sore right knee.
“Selfishly, that I get to play,” Thybulle had said about the aspect of the season he most appreciated. “I missed so much time last year. Just to be healthy and get on the court.”
Thybulle has now stopped talking to the press during training camp. Like Robert Williams III, Thybulle has not been able to play at all, and has been unable to partake in five-on-five scrimmages.
Can Portland Ever Trade Thybulle?
Unfortunately, missing major time is threatening to become a staple of Thybulle's entire Trail Blazers tenure, and could be the chief impediment preventing him from ever becoming a positive trade asset while still under contract with the team this year. He's on an expiring $11.6 million deal, far more than he's likely to fetch annually on the open market next summer.
The 28-year-old was shipped to Portland from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a four-team deadline trade with the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks in 2023. Last year, he appeared in just 15 games for the Trail Blazers, averaging career highs of 7.5 points on .477/.438/.467 shooting splits, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.9 assists, plus 0.6 blocks per.
