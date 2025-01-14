Blazers Massive Trade Proposal Lands 3-Time All-Star For Jerami Grant
The Portland Trail Blazers are among the bottom feeders in the league and the Western Conference.
The Blazers will likely stay at the bottom for the remainder of the season, but hope is on the horizon. The Blazers are a team loaded with young talent; however, they also have a top of veteran pieces.
That's not the recipe for teams that want to rebuild like the Blazers want to. Still, they can make massive changes as we approach the highly anticipated trade deadline.
That is the expectation for the Blazers, and they are likely to do so. One of the players who they would love to move is their veteran forward, Jerami Grant.
Grant is high on many teams' lists of players they'd love to acquire, and this latest trade proposal by Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World sees the Blazers make a blockbuster trade with their Western Conference rivals, the Phoenix Suns.
This trade scenario sees the Blazers trade Grant for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal.
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Bradley Beal, 2031 First-Round Pick (PHX)
Phoenix Suns Receive: Jerami Grant, Deni Avdija
"The Portland Trail Blazers acquiring Bradley Beal signals an aggressive push to stay competitive alongside young star Scoot Henderson. Beal’s scoring prowess provides an immediate boost, giving the Blazers a proven offensive option in key moments.
"Pairing Beal with Henderson and Deandre Ayton could create an intriguing core. However, Beal’s massive contract limits future flexibility, making this deal a significant financial commitment. Adding the 2031 first-round pick from Phoenix could cushion the risk if Beal’s production declines over time."
Beal is in the middle of his five-year deal and is owed $50 million for the remainder of the season. That will only skyrocket for the remaining two years he has left after this one.
The salary increases from $50 million to $53 million next season and $57 million in the final year, for which he has a player option.
Considering how injury-prone Beal is, he will likely opt into that deal, no matter the team he plays for. Beal is a tremendous talent; however, he does not fit with the Blazers' timeline.
The only win for the Blazers in this scenario is getting rid of Grant's contract; however, they just got dumped another egregious contract.
The Suns' tact on Grant's contract, but it isn't as bad as Beal's. Still, it could be an upgrade roster-wise as they get two players in Grant and Avdija, who could be a tremendous help on the court.
