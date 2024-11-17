Blazers Must Clear Frontcourt Log-Jam to Accurately Develop Donovan Clingan
The Portland Trail Blazers have looked like a revitalized team this week, securing back-to-back wins against the Minnesota Timberwolves and improving their record to 5-8.
This is a sharp turnaround from their struggles earlier in the season, particularly the blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The Blazers have not only competed against tough opponents but also finished strong, showing significant improvement on both ends of the court.
At the center of this resurgence is rookie star Donovan Clingan, whose standout performances have been game-changers for the team. The Trail Blazers drafted Clingan with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he has started to get his feet under him.
Clingan delivered his best game of the season in Wednesday’s win, showcasing his immense potential. Starting for the Blazers, the 7-foot-2 center recorded 17 points, 12 rebounds, a career-high eight blocks, and one assist in 31 minutes, shooting an efficient 6-for-10 from the field.
His defensive dominance and ability to anchor the paint played a pivotal role in Portland’s success. Clingan’s impressive play raises an important question: Should the Blazers make room for him in their crowded frontcourt?
Portland’s frontcourt already features Robert Williams III and Deandre Ayton, both of whom are rumored to be potential trade candidates. Williams has shown flashes of his defensive prowess but has struggled with injuries throughout his career.
Meanwhile, Ayton, the former No. 1 overall pick, has had an underwhelming start to the season, averaging 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and just 0.5 blocks per game in nearly 30 minutes. His shooting efficiency has also been lackluster at 52%, far below what’s expected from a player of his caliber.
If Clingan continues to excel, the Blazers could find it easier to move either Williams or Ayton. Both players are young and still hold trade value, which could help Portland secure assets to build around their promising rookie and other young talents.
Clingan’s ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor makes him a player the Blazers should prioritize as they look to the future.
While it remains to be seen whether Portland will make a move, one thing is clear: Clingan’s emergence has provided the Blazers with a spark and a sense of direction. If he can maintain this level of play, the decision to shift their frontcourt dynamic and focus on his development will be a no-brainer for the organization.
