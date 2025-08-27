Blazers Must Make Drastic Changes to Starting Lineup This Year
The Portland Trail Blazers tried to make the playoffs last season, opting not to trade anyone at the trade deadline in order to get that done. This season, they are trying to actually get in.
Portland made some decisions to change its roster this summer, such as buying out Deandre Ayton and trading for Jrue Holiday. Those aren't the only changes that they need to make, though.
If the Trail Blazers are going to make the playoffs, as they have set their goals to, they need to put Scoot Henderson into the starting lineup.
The Portland Trail Blazers need to put Scoot Henderson into the starting lineup
Henderson has not done a great job of developing since he was drafted a couple of years ago. He hasn't been able to score at the rate that Portland was hoping to.
With Damian Lillard not available because of his torn Achilles, the Blazers need someone who can get downhill and score inside. Henderson has the strength to get into the paint and draw fouls.
Jrue Holiday had the worst year of his career, so he might not be the best choice to start at point guard, either. The Trail Blazers are a young team, and they need their young players to make a leap.
Henderson is the player who has a shot to be a superstar the most on the roster. He has all of the physical traits to be a generational player, and it's time to see what they have.
The Blazers should use next year as a chance for Scoot Henderson to have a shot at turning into a superstar. Without Lillard available, they won't have a shot to win it all.
Deni Avdija has already shown that he might be the best player on next year's team. He needs someone else to help him out if they are going to make that playoff leap.
Henderson is good enough to become a star. It's time the Blazers gave him the chance to do that.
This past season, Henderson averaged 12.7 points, three rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He shot 41.9 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
