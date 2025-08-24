Hopeful Blazers Owner Faces Major Financial Hurdle Ahead of $4.25 Billion Deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have been looking for a new owner ever since Paul Allen passed away in 2018. His will made it clear that his widow needed to sell the franchise.
Jody Allen has finally found a buyer and will be selling the franchise to Tom Dundon. Dundon is the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, so he will now own two sports franchises.
The price for the Trail Blazers is $4.25 billion. That is not a small price tag, but the sale might be slowed down as Dundon deals with some financial issues.
The sale of the Trail Blazers might be slowed down by Tom Dundon's personal finance problems
While Dundon is a rich man, he is dealing with a corporate bankruptcy that could slow down the sale of the Blazers. The disillusionment of the Alliance of American Football League could get messy.
That league only lasted eight weeks before folding, and now the only spring professional football league in the United States is the UFL. Dundon's gamble did not work out.
As that bankruptcy is figured out in court, the Blazers might not be able to finalize the sale of the franchise until after next season is finished. Dundon was hoping to finalize the sale by March.
It's unclear how much, if at all, this could slow down the sale. Lawyers will have to sift through documents and bank statements to finalize everything to deal with that professional football league.
The Trail Blazers won't let the sale distract them from their goals next season
No matter what happens with the sale of the franchise, the team will still try to make the playoffs in a very talented Western Conference. It will be a tall task for what is still a very young team.
The Trail Blazers fell just short of their pursuit of the play-in last season, but they believe the moves they have made in the offseason can help them reach that goal next year.
Adding Jrue Holiday and drafting Yang Hansen, along with having everyone healthy, should give them a good chance to have a better start than they did last season. They were in too deep a hole to dig out of.
