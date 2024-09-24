Blazers' New Jerseys Leaked for 2024-25 Season
The NBA is busting out a fresh series of "City Edition" Nike jerseys ahead of the 2024-25 season, and the reaction online has been... less than receptive, to say the least.
Portland's impending "Rip City" jerseys, while not as horrific as the Denver Nuggets' or Dallas Mavericks' (check them out), are also not particularly great, either.
They're essentially retreads of the Blazers' Rip City Remix G League club jerseys, albeit with Portland's team colors.
Whether or not they look cool doing it, this year's Trail Blazers will be jockeying for lottery balls this spring, as they look to "build" on a 21-61 finish in 2023-24 with a similarly terrible record in 2024-25. It's all a means to an end, as this raw young club is hoping to compete for the opportunity to draft rookie Duke forward Cooper Flagg, Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball point guard Nolan Traoré, or Rutgers shooting guard Dylan Harper in next year's loaded 2025 NBA Draft.
Portland has some key new additions joining its hoped-for bright future core of point guard Scoot Henderson and shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe in 2024-25. Whether the Trail Blazers see presumed starting point guard Anfernee Simons remains to be seen. The 6-foot-3 vet, 25, is currently halfway through a four-year, $100 million deal he inked with the Trail Blazers via his Bird Rights.
The Trail Blazers traded a lot of future draft equity — plus the expiring contract of 2023 Sixth Man of the Year point guard Malcolm Brogdon — in order to add 23-year-old combo forward Deni Avdija, formerly the No. 9 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after a three-year stint with Israeli League club Maccabi Tel Aviv. During his final season in Washington, the 6-foot-9 pro finished sixth in Most Improved Player voting when he averaged career bests of 14.7 points on .506/.374/.740 shooting splits, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
Portland also tanked mightily for the opportunity to select rookie center Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 overall selection, following two consecutive NCAA championship-winning seasons with Dan Hurley's University of Connecticut Huskies. The 7-foot-2 big man impressed in Summer League play this past July, albeit not as a shooter. In four games, Clingan averaged 9.0 points on 35.7 percent field goal shooting, along with 12.3 rebounds, 4.3 blocks, 2.0 dimes and 0.8 swipes per bout.
