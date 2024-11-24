Blazers News: Core Portland Star Exits Rockets Game with Troubling New Injury
Midway through the third quarter Portland Trail Blazers' ongoing game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, rookie center Donovan Clingan attempted to check himself out of the action after appearing to role his ankle against rising Rockets star center Alperen Sengun beneath Houston's basket.
He was forced to return to action until an official stop in play was called at the 6:02 mark of the frame, with Houston leading 58-57 and Clingan, who had drawn the start for injured big man Deandre Ayton, limping noticeably. Backup big man Robert Williams III was also a scratch, with Portland exercising caution for the injury-prone center, given that he just played last night.
When action resumed, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups shifted power forward Kris Murray to a small ball center role, creating an instant mismatch with a clear advantage for Sengun. Clearly, Billups is looking to best Houston (who beat Portland last night in a blowout) with speed, due to its size disadvantage. Deep-bench center Duop Reath, who's not much of a shot blocker but is the legitimate size of a five and has actual jump-shooting range, should also be employed liberally here, if Clingan winds up being officially ruled out.
Clingan excited the game having scored just four points on 0-of-2 shooting from the field. But he remains an impressive rebounding machine. He's pulled down a whopping 16 rebounds, while also dishing out one assist, recording one block and logging a risky three fouls. Sengun, meanwhile, already has 12 points and five rebounds.
This story will be updated...