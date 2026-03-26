Blazers Reveal Final Injury Report vs. Bucks

The Portland Trail Blazers are getting healthier ahead of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The team announced that Robert Williams III and Jerami Grant will be available for the Blazers against the Bucks, despite missing the last game against the Brooklyn Nets. However, Vit Krejci is on the sidelines still with a calf contusion.

INJURY UPDATE: Vit Krejci is OUT for tonight’s game vs. MIL. Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III are AVAILABLE to play. https://t.co/dLOa3Gq905 — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 26, 2026

Blazers Make Jerami Grant Available

Getting Grant back against the Bucks helps their chances of winning, and he should be in the starting lineup for the team.

The last time Grant took the court, he scored 26 points on 10 of 16 shooting in a four-point victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Grant sat out of the team's last two games due to foot soreness, but he is back on the court and ready to go.

While Grant is active, Krejci is still on the sidelines dealing with his calf injury. Krejci has not played since March 15 against the Philadelphia 76ers, which was the first game on the team's five-game road trip last week. Krejci played 13 minutes and scored nine points for the Blazers in their six-point loss to the Sixers.

Krejci joins two-way players Jayson Kent and Chris Youngblood on the injury report. The two-ways are with rookie center Yang Hansen on assignment with the Rip City Remix while Damian Lillard remains out with his Achilles and Shaedon Sharpe is still sidelined with his leg injury.

Krejci was questionable for the game, so there is reason to believe that he is close to a return, but given how crucial these final handful of games are, the team is likely using some heavy caution when it comes to getting their players back on the court.

A win for the Blazers would be significant because it would not only get the team back to.500, but it would also give the team a better record than it had last season. Last year's Blazers finished with a 36-47 record, and the team has already matched their win total from last season with nine games to go. A victory in front of their home fans would give the Blazers a better chance to clinch the number eight seed, which would give them additional life in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Tip-off between the Bucks and Blazers is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.