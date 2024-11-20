Blazers News: Damian Lillard Slams Portland Fans on Social Media
Former Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard isn't happy with Portland fans after he went after them on social media.
An Instagram account called "BlazersnationCP" posted a photo with the caption, "When someone brings up how Dame isn't doing well on the Bucks," and the picture below is a caption saying, "What the f**k that gotta do with me."
Lillard appeared to be scrolling at the wrong time, saw the post, and commented, "Fake ass mfs."
This Portland fan clearly struck a nerve with Lillard, and he didn't mince any words with his comments.
The Trail Blazers drafted Lillard with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He spent the first 11 years of his career in the Pacific Northwest, leading the team to heights it had not reached in decades.
The 34-year-old was the reason the Trail Blazers were a playoff team year in and year out. Lillard was an All-Star seven out of 11 years and established himself as one of, if not the best, Trail Blazers of all time.
Lillard averaged 25.2 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and shot 44 percent from the field and 37 percent from three in 769 games and starts in Portland.
Lillard was also named to seven All-NBA teams, won Rookie of the Year, and finished as high as fourth in NBA MVP voting in the 2017-18 season.
The Oakland native put his heart and soul into the Trail Blazers organization and did all he could for the city on and off the court. However, enough was enough after the 2022-23 season when he requested a trade in the 2023 offseason.
Lillard requested the trade in early July 2023. Two months later, he got his wish as he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team trade that sent Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, and a 2029 first-round draft pick to the Blazers, and Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkić, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson to the Phoenix Suns. The Blazers also received the rights to swap first-round draft picks with Milwaukee in 2028 and 2030.
Although his exit from Portland was not what he or the fans envisioned, he was greeted with a lengthy standing ovation by an appreciative Portland crowd when he was introduced for his first game as a visitor in late Jan. 2024.
No matter how Portland fans feel about Lillard, he will enter the Hal of Fam (if inducted) as a Blazer.
