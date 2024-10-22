Blazers News: High-Upside Wing Expected to Survive Final Roster Cuts
The Portland Trail Blazers will tip off their season on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors, and their roster has been finalized.
The Trail Blazers made some tough cuts, but they are expected to keep small forward Dalano Banton.
Banton is expected to be with the team once their season commences on Wednesday, per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.
Highkin said that Banton will be on the opening night roster with $1.1 million of his contract guaranteed. If he's not waived before then, the rest of his $2.2 million salary will become fully guaranteed on Jan. 10.
The Trail Blazers exercised their team option on Banton's contract in late June for the 2024-25 season, prior to the start of free agency.
The 24-year-old was acquired from the Boston Celtics in February for a future second-round pick. His playtime was limited for the Celtics, but after he was traded, he was fantastic with the Trail Blazers.
He averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists over 30 games with Portland, including eight starts.
Banton was the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors. He was the first-ever Canadian to be drafted by the franchise. In his first two seasons with the Raptors, he averaged 3.7 points per game, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from three in 95 games and three starts with Toronto.
He averaged 10.3 minutes a game.
Last summer, Banton signed a two-way deal with the Celtics, but after half a season, he was shipped to the Blazers.
Prior to his time in the NBA, Banton attended Nebraska University, where he spent two seasons. He sat out for the 2019-20 season after transferring from Western Kentucky and honed his skills on the scout team.
However, he made a name for himself in his sophomore year. He stepped into the lead guard role in his first season at Nebraska.
Banton played in all 27 games, including 22 starts, and averaged 9.6 points per game while leading the Huskers in both rebounding (5.9) and assists (3.9) per game. He ranked ninth in the Big Ten in assists, 15th in blocked shots, and 18th in rebounding.
Banton will look to make the most of his opportunity with the Blazers, who have many young players on their roster.
