Blazers News: Scoot Henderson Has Odd Response Following Buzzer Beater, 'I Get Money'
The Portland Trailblazers are coming off a thrilling win against the Utah Jazz, with the Blazers playing with inspiration for a couple of reasons. Not only was Portland seeking to avenge the blowout loss to Utah on December 6, but this team was also playing for head coach Chauncey Billups, who recently lost his grandmother, and missed the game to attend her funeral.
Utah led by as many as 13 in the third quarter, starting the second half hot connecting on three three-pointers and start to pull away. But, the Blazers fought back in the fourth going on a 14-6 run to allow the Blazers to cut into the Jazz’s lead.
Plays like Donovan Clingman’s offensive putback of a Shaedon Sharpe miss to give the Blazers back the lead helped fuel the momentum for the exhilarating comeback. That bucket put the Blazers up 95-94 with eight minutes left in the fourth. From that moment on both teams traded buckets and went on scoring runs that had fans on their feet until the final buzzer.
In the final moments, Utah tied the game back up at 120, leaving Portland with the ball for the final play of the game. The Blazers young star Scoot Henderson had the ball in his hands for the final play, and it appeared for a moment, he had no where to go, until finally taking a couple dribbles, stepping back, and sinking the game winning jumper at the buzzer to secure a huge win for Portland.
Although both teams are sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference, Portland in 13th and Utah in 14th place, this win was a huge confidence booster for the team, after handing out some payback from the last time these two teams met up. This was also a huge moment for the young guard Henderson, who was able to experience the best moment of his career thus far.
Following the matchup, Henderson, who finished the game with 18 points off the bench, had some interesting things to say in his post-game interview.
“I wanted to finish at the rim, but not the best shot. Everybody played well though. When we look in, we’re one of the best young teams in the league.”
When asked about his entertaining celebration after hitting the buzzer beater, he replied:
“I get money. I get money money man, that ‘munyun.’”
