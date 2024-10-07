Blazers News: Young Bench Forwards Could Make Big Impact on 2024-25 Season
In the modern-day NBA, forwards, or 'wings' as they are called now have become the most valuable position in this era. Players who can defend multiple positions on the perimeter, while also being able to score effectively. For the Portland Trail Blazers, there are several young players on their roster at the forward position who potentially have high ceilings they could reach.
The front office will have a number of decisions to make this upcoming NBA season because the roster may look very different based on the results ahead of the trade deadline in Feb. 2025.
The Trail Blazers already have Jerami Grant on the roster, but the franchise also elected to acquire Deni Avdija from the Washington Wizards in exchange for the 14th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, a 2029 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, a 2030 second-round pick, and guard Malcolm Brogdon.
Ironically, Portland may not have both forwards ahead of the trade deadline as a number of contending teams should be interested in the services of Grant. He could probably contribute to a franchise's championship aspirations.
With this as a potential reality, some of the young reserve forwards on the Portland bench have the potential to bloom if given the opportunity.
Kris Murray, a first-round pick in 2023, has ideal build for a modern NBA wing due to his versatile scoring ability. The older twin of Sacramento Kings star Keegan Murray, has a similar game that relies on a smooth shooting stroke, positional flexibility, and an understanding of spacing.
As a forward with 3-point range, he could emerge as a key floor spacer for Portland if allowed more minutes. While his defense remains a work in progress, Murray’s offensive skill set could allow him to contribute off the bench.
Toumani Camara could be a potential hidden gem for the Trail Blazers franchise as he has a versatile skillset that could be valuable to their future. At 6’8” with a 7-foot wingspan, Camara has the tools to guard multiple positions, making him a valuable piece in a league that prioritizes switchable defense. He’s also shown flashes of offensive competence, particularly as a cutter and transition scorer.
Unfortunately on a Trail Blazers podcast, hosted by Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian/OregonLive and Craig Birnbach, talked in length about the forward depth on this roster. The two insiders were not impressed with the players Portland has at the position, which led them to the conclusion that this team is more geared towards tanking than success.
