Blazers Notes: Damian Lillard Injury Update, Latest on Franchise Sale, Ex-Blazer Called Overrated

Nov 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots during warmups prior to the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Newly re-signed Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard provided an update on the Achilles tendon injury he suffered during last season's playoffs, saying he is progressing well.

"It can feel like you're not having much growth and then, after a couple of weeks, it'll be like, oh man, I'm walking comfortable," said Lillard.

Former Blazers owner Paul Allen called for the sale of the club in his will, and his sister — and the executor of his estate — Jody Allen seems to have finally warmed up to the idea. She is finally accepting the idea, and the team will likely be in someone else's hands by next year's offseason.

Bleacher Report's Dan Favale called former Blazers center DeAndre Ayton one of the most overrated players of the 2020s so far, listing lofty expectations as one of the reasons the former No. 1 pick is seen as better than he is.

