Blazers Reportedly Lower Asking Price in Jerami Grant Trade
The Portland Trail Blazers are an organization that other teams are looking at across the NBA. They have a lot of players who have individual talent. Unfortunately for them, it hasn't resulted in winning a lot of games. They sit at 13th in the Western Conference at the moment.
Portland has a lot of players that other teams who are actually contending could find useful. One of those players is forward Jerami Grant. The 30-year-old forward is a player with length on the wing that a lot of other organizations covet. His size is very valuable both offensively and defensively.
Statistically, Grant hasn't had a very good season. He's averaging the fewest points, rebounds, and assists since his last season in Denver back in the 2019-20 season. Because of that, the Trail Blazers have had to lower the asking price in any potential trade involving him.
Initially, the Blazers were asking for multiple first-round picks. Now, according to Evan Sidery of Forbes, they now have lowered that price to just one first-round pick along with a promising young player. Grant is currently making over $30 million annually with a contract that runs through the 2027-28 season.
Grant's contract is now considered somewhat reasonable compared to what some other wings are making around the NBA. He could help a number of teams that are desperate for size, including the Bucks and the Lakers. The problem is giving the Trail Blazers the young asset they covet.
Portland is an organization that doesn't seem to have a defined plan. Other executives don't respect what they've done over the past few years. If they do move on from Grant, it's imperative that the Trail Blazers are able to get someone who is going to be part of their long-term plans.
If Grant were moved to a contender, his play would likely improve. Some around the league have questioned his motivation to play hard for a team that isn't going anywhere. That would certainly change if he were to be traded to a team that has playoff aspirations.
The Trail Blazers have not given any indication of which young player they might have their eyes on. That will likely be revealed closer to the trade deadline in February. For now, it would help them if Grant could start to play better so they can increase the return they would get for him.
