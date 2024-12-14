Insiders Slam Blazers Front Office in New Poll
The Portland Trail Blazers have had some problems in recent years. They haven't been competitive in any real way since the 2020-21 season when they finished sixth in the Western Conference in the regular season. Portland was bounced in the first round by the Denver Nuggets.
Since that season, the Blazers have been in the top ten in the NBA Draft every season. They haven't exactly landed on those picks either. Scoot Henderson was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 season and hasn't ascended the way Blazers brass was hoping he would.
The front office hasn't done a great job surrounding him with great players, either. The Trail Blazers have a bottom-five roster in terms of talent. The trades they have made haven't really worked out, either. Deandre Ayton was the big trade they made as part of the Damian Lillard deal, and that has been a mess.
Other NBA front offices have taken notice, as have insiders. The Athletic's Sam Amick, John Hollinger, and Mike Vorkunov recently polled 40 executives around the league. They ranked the best front offices in the NBA. Portland was nowhere near the list. In fact, they didn't get a single vote as one of the best front offices.
That shows you what the rest of the league thinks about how the Trail Blazers approach their roster. They don't seem to have any sort of clear plan on how to surround Henderson with talent that accentuates what he does well. They are likely going to have to make some trades to do that.
It's clear that the Trail Blazers are looking to tank again this season in the hopes of landing Cooper Flagg. Adding him to the roster with Henderson would give them a core to build out with. It's clear that they don't think Anfernee Simons is a clear part of the core. Shaedon Sharpe is someone they love, and they love Donovan Clingan, too.
The rest of the league doesn't seem very afraid of what the Trail Blazers are going to do in the next few years. Based on the results of the poll, Executives in the West likely won't factor in the Blazers when it comes to making plans on contending in the next three seasons.
If the Blazers do win the NBA Lottery and land Flagg, this poll could change. Right now, Portland isn't really looking like a franchise that NBA teams need to worry about anytime soon.
