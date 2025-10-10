Blazers Rookie Yang Hansen Hilariously Trolls Himself
As the Portland Trail Blazers figure out their rotation in preseason, they are hoping that Yang Hansen will be able to figure into that rotation at the center spot, hopefully getting the backup minutes.
Yang was a surprising first-round pick, with many around the NBA flabbergasted that they used a mid-first-round pick to bring him to Portland. His skill set could make him a superstar someday in their eyes.
Yang understands what his deficiencies are as a player, though. He knows where he has to improve. In fact, he was able to troll himself when asked about team athleticism.
Trail Blazers Center Yang Hansen Trolls Himself
When a reporter asked him who the most athletic guy at training camp was, Hansen knew they weren't talking about him.
“Great question…. Everyone except me.”
One of the biggest issues plaguing Hansen as he begins his NBA career is a lack of foot speed. He doesn't get up and down the court very quickly, which could be disadvantageous to how Portland once to play at times.
Hansen understands that he has to get faster if he wants to be the starting center for the team at some point in his career. His skill will only allow him to play so many minutes off the bench.
Portland is confident that with some NBA training, he will be ready to play in a fast-paced offense in no time. He certainly has the work ethic to take on a task like that.
The Trail Blazers Believe Yang Hansen Can Be a Star Once He Acclimates to The NBA Game
Hansen is a heady passer, seeing cutters before defenders even understand that there are gaps to pass through. His rim protection skills keep him looking like a player the team can build around in the middle, too.
The Blazers think that once he gets acclimated to living in the United States and playing the NBA game, he has the potential to be a star in the league down the line.
Last season, while in China, Hansen averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, and three assists per game. He shot 58.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
