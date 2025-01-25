Blazers Rumors: New Team Emerges in Jerami Grant Sweepstakes
The Portland Trail Blazers are on a mini-streak as things stand. They have won their last four games to improve to 11 games under .500.
The Blazers have played good ball lately, but that may not change their overall view on this season as they look to build for the future.
Portland entered this season as one of the worst teams in the league, and while they haven't played like it lately, they are still in contention for the No. 1 overall pick.
Because of that, Portland is likely to be one of the top sellers as the trade deadline looms. They have less than two weeks to make significant moves, and one of their top trade pieces, Jerami Grant, is likely to be moved.
Grant is a highly sought-after player as we approach the deadline, and a new team has been added to the mix for Grant.
According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, the Milwaukee Bucks have entered as a new team that could be in the mix for Grant.
"If they do so and it's not for a Butler trade, could the Bucks swing a deal for Jerami Grant and Robert Williams with the Portland Trail Blazers? This is one of a few scenarios beginning to emerge outside of being involved in a Butler deal that could play out for Milwaukee where Middleton's tenure with the team ends."
The Bucks are in a tough spot as we approach the deadline. They are a second-apron team, which means there is a financial threshold included in the league's new collective bargaining agreement that teams face dire consequences for crossing.
In addition, second-apron teams trigger significant penalties related to roster construction, including limitations on trades, signing players, and potential future draft pick restrictions. These penalties essentially punish teams for spending excessively on player salaries beyond a certain point in the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).
Every season, there are certain salary thresholds that the teams around the NBA must adhere to.
The Bucks fall into that category, as it is tough to make changes without giving up one of their top players in return for another top player.
Nonetheless, Grant would be a solid addition for the Bucks, who aim to make an even stronger push in the second half of the season.
In the season, Grant is averaging 1.5 points per game, 2.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 38.2 percent from the field and three in 34 games.
Portland has a ton of ways to go, and a team like the Bucks could help them get rid of a salary like Grant's.
